NEET dress code 2020 | NTA rules on what you can and cannot wear to exam centres

As many as 15.97 lakh registered candidates are set to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET 2020 exam on September 13, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The medical entrance exams that were deferred twice, on May 3 and July 26, will be conducted today.

Precautions have been taken like reducing the number of candidates per room to 12 from 24, increasing the number of exam centres from 2,546 to 3,843, ensuring social distancing outside the exam hall, and staggered entry and exit of candidates, a senior NTA official told PTI.

The agency has further issued candidates with advisory guidelines outlining the ‘dos and don’ts’.

Among other arrangements made include availability of hand sanitisers at the entrance of exam centre and inside the exam hall and replacing admit card checks with bar code readers.

All candidates have been directed to come to the centres with masks and sanitisers, but will have to use three-ply masks provided by the examination authority once they enter the centre. This is being done to avoid unfair means, the official added.

What is the dress code for the NEET 2020 exam?

> Wear slippers and sandals with low heels but closed shoes and footwear not permitted

> Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted

> Garments with large buttons not permitted

> Candidates wearing religious specific or customary attire will have to report early for mandatory frisking

> Allowed to carry a personal hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle, and transparent gloves

> Allowed to wear masks on way to centre which will be replaced with authority-provided masks

The rules are mentioned on the NEET admit card and the guidelines issued by the NTA, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from PTI)