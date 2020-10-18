NEET attendance of girls lower than boys for first time in four years: Report

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has possibly impacted the attendance of female students in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

While more girls (7,48,866) than boys (6,18,075) appeared for the NEET in 2020, the attendance rate of female students was lower than that of male students for the first time after 2017, according to a report by The Sunday Express.

One reason could be the COVID-19 pandemic, which had hurt the overall attendance of the entrance test for medical schools. The NEET was held on September 13 after dismissed petitions seeking postponement.

The overall attendance in 2020 fell to 85.57 percent from 92.85 percent in 2019. The attendance of boys, higher than the attendance of girls, stood at 85.02 percent.

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, the attendance percentage of female students was higher than that of their male counterparts, the reported stated.

"We tried finding out the reasons when we found the overall attendance to be much lower this year. In pre-COVID times, students used to appear for NEET before their Board examination result. A student gets admission to a medical college only if she has obtained the minimum percentage required in the Class 12 exam. This year, NEET was held after the Board results. Students who didn't qualify the Board exam probably did not sit for the test," an official told the paper.