NEET Admit Card 2020 released: How to download from ntaneet.nic.in, other details

NEET admit card for 2020 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 26. Students can download their NEET admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam will be conducted on schedule from September 13.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the exam has listed out how the exams will be conducted and what are the measures being taken for the safety of students attending the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams.

Also Read: JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam latest: NTA says odd-even seating scheme will be used at centres

As per the COVID-19 safety protocols, the students will be given time slots for reporting to exam centres to avoid crowing. The number of examination centres has been increased by the National Testing Agency in order to meet the social distancing requirements. The number of exams centres this year too has been increased from earlier 2,546 to 3,843 now. Also, the number of students sitting in each room has been reduced to 12 from 25 earlier.

Students have been protesting against the conduct of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams seeking a postponement. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea saying that the postponement will put students' careers in peril. The NET also clarified that the exams will be held as per schedule. As reported by Hindustan Times, 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET exams 2020.