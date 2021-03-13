NEET 2021: No extra attempts for students; Here's how NTA will conduct this year's exam

A notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 12, announced that this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, will be held on August 1.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned," read the notification.

The NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical programmes at participating medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

According to the notification on the website, NEET 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Contrary to speculations, there is no change in the mode of the examination, it will be conducted offline through pen and paper mode only.

The agency has further stated that detailed information regarding the exam, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, etc., will be released on ntaneet.nic.in when the online application begins. However, dates for when the application process will begin are yet to be released.

All interested candidates appearing for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

Another important update for this year's NEET is that no extra attempt will be given to the candidates if they fail the exam, according to a report by The Indian Express. Students were expecting multiple attempts after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that JEE Mains will take place four times this year.

Here's how to apply for exam

Candidates can fill the NEET application form 2021 online. NTA is expected to announce NEET 2021 registration dates soon at ntaneet.nic.in. Once application forms are released, candidates can go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

1) Firstly you have to click on the link for registration.2) Then submit required details to generate login credentials.3) Then you have to log in and fill the NEET 2021 application form.4) Lastly, pay the application fee and submit the form.