NEET 2020: Test to be held on May 3; how to register on ntaneet.nic.in

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent and autonomous body set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020 (NEET 2020) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on May 3, 2020 (Sunday).
How to register for NEET 2020: Log on to the official website ntaneet.nic.in. On the home page, click on 'Fill Application Form', which will lead you to the instructions page. Thereafter, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on 'Proceed to Apply Online to NEET (UG) 2020'. Fill the required details, click submit and the pay the registration fees to complete the application process.NEET (UG) 2020 schedule:
Date of examination - May 3, 2020
Timing of examination - 2 pm to 5 pm
Online application - Dec 2 to Dec 31, 2019 (till 11:50 pm)
Admit card download - March 27, 2020
Result on NTA website - June 4, 2020
According to a notification by NTA on its website, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS-like institutions will also be made through NEET. This is because Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform NEET for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law, it said.NEET 2020 will be conducted in 11 languages, including English and Hindi, and shall consist of one question paper containing 180 multiple-choice questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology).