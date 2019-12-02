App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NEET 2020: Test to be held on May 3; how to register on ntaneet.nic.in

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent and autonomous body set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020 (NEET 2020) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on May 3, 2020 (Sunday).

How to register for NEET 2020: Log on to the official website ntaneet.nic.in. On the home page, click on 'Fill Application Form', which will lead you to the instructions page. Thereafter, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on 'Proceed to Apply Online to NEET (UG) 2020'. Fill the required details, click submit and the pay the registration fees to complete the application process.

NEET (UG) 2020 schedule:
Date of examination - May 3, 2020
Timing of examination - 2 pm to 5 pm
Online application - Dec 2 to Dec 31, 2019 (till 11:50 pm)
Admit card download - March 27, 2020

Result on NTA website - June 4, 2020

Close

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent and autonomous body set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

related news

According to a notification by NTA on its website, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS-like institutions will also be made through NEET. This is because Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform NEET for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law, it said.

NEET 2020 will be conducted in 11 languages, including English and Hindi, and shall consist of one question paper containing 180 multiple-choice questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #India #National Testing Agency #NEET 2020

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.