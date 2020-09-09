NEET 2020: Supreme Court dismisses petitions seeking postponement of test

The Supreme Court today dismissed another set of petitions against the postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan questioned as to how can the petition be considered. He said that the review petition had also been dismissed and that another entrance examination JEE Main (for engineering aspirants) has also been conducted.

The petitioners had sought a postponement of NEET 2020 by three weeks citing inadequate transport facilities.

Advocate Shoeb Alam appearing for a petitioner cited September 2 home affairs ministry standard operating procedures (SOPs) that said that candidates from containment zones who cannot take exams should be given alternate option to give these tests.

He also requested the court to allow alternate exam mode for students in containment zones. However, Justice Bhushan said that this standard operating procedure applies only for UGC exams and cannot be applied to NEET.

NEET (UG) 2020 is the entrance examination for admission into undergraduate courses like MBBS and dental at medical colleges across India. A total of 15,97,433 candidates have registered for NEET 2020.

To ensure social distancing amidst COVID-19, National Testing Agency had increased the number of examination centres for NEET 2020 to 3,843 from 2,546. Instead of 25 students in one room, NEET centres will have only 12 students. Admit cards can be used as a pass for the student movement.

On August 28, Six state cabinet ministers had also filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and sought postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. However, this petition was dismissed by the apex court.

In the meantime, JEE Main exams that were scheduled from September 1-6 have already been held.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas to direct NTA to postpone JEE Main and NEET due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SC said the postponement of the exams would put students' careers in peril. Justice Arun Mishra said that, if exams were not held, students would lose an academic year. He also added that life should go on during COVID-19 and questioned how exams could be stopped.