NEET 2020: SC allows special exam on October 14 for those affected by COVID-19

The Supreme Court today said that a special examination will be held on October 14 for students who could not appear in NEET 2020 on September 13 due to being Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive.

Further, students who were part of containment zones and hence missed the test will also be included in this special exam.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India gave this decision. This was done on the request of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta. The results for this special test, along with the test already taken by candidates, will be declared on October 16, said SG Mehta.

NEET is the entrance examination for admission into undergraduate medical courses across India. In 2020, 1.59 million candidates registered for NEET (UG).

Also Read: Can containment zone candidates give exams?

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas to direct NTA to postpone JEE Main and NEET due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SC said the postponement of the exams would put students' careers in peril. Justice Arun Mishra said that, if exams were not held, students would lose an academic year. He also added that life should go on during COVID-19 and questioned how exams could be stopped.

Following this, six state cabinet ministers filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and sought postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. Cabinet ministers from Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal sought postponement.