NEET 2020 results to be declared on October 16 - here’s how to check results, answer key and cut-off

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the NEET Results 2020 on October 16. The NEET Results 2020 will be made available for students on the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in along with the final answer key and NEET cut-off.



Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had confirmed the date of the NEET Result 2020 via Twitter on October 12. He wrote, "@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS".

The NEET 2020 exams were conducted on September 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year nearly 90 percent students appeared for NEET Exam 2020 which were held at 3,800 centres across the country following the social distancing norms.

Here is how you can check your results:

>> Visit to the official NTA NEET websites: ntaneet.nic.in OR nta.ac.in

>> Once on the website, look for the activated NEET Results link

>> Clicking the link will redirect you to the login page

>> Fill in appropriate login details (roll number on admit card, date of birth, etc.,) and click submit

>> Your NEET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

>> Download your results for future reference and for application purposes

>> You can also take a print out of the results sheet

The students who could not appear for the NEET 2020 exam on September 12, the Supreme Court of India had directed the NTA to conduct the exams on October 14.

Consequently, NEET result 2020, which was expected to be announced on October 12 were then postponed to October 16, after the fresh NEET exams have been conducted.

After the declaration of NEET 2020 result, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct NEET counselling for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Reservation for the 85 percent seat quota seats is subject to policies of each state.

Here's a step-by-step guide for the NEET 2020 Counselling:

NEET qualified students will have to register themselves on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students will have to pay a non-refundable registration and a refundable tuition fee. The registration fee for General category is Rs. 1,000, while that for SC/ST/OBC, it is Rs 500.

After the registration, students will be given to provide their preferences of colleges and courses in which they wish to get admission and seats will be allotted on the basis of preferences.

On the basis of choices filled, seats available, NEET rank, reservation criteria and other factors, the seat allotment list will be released after each round of counselling.

Students who will get a seat must have to report to the allotted college on or before the stipulated date and time. They will also have to carry all the required documents to the college for verification.

The cut-off for the NEET exams changes every year depending on several factors. NEET 2020 cut-off will be declared along with the result.

The NEET is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate medical and allied programmes at all medical colleges in the country.