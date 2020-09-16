NEET 2020 result date: No official confirmation yet, NTA may announce results soon @ntaneet.nic.in

There is no official confirmation yet on NEET 2020 result date but the National Testing Agency is expected to declare the results soon considering JEE Main 2020 results were declared within a week from the exams. Once announced, students can check their NEET 2020 result on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

As per past trends, the result should be out by October third week i.e. a month from the exam date. However, since the exam this year has faced multiple delays, there is a possible that NEET result 2020 will be declared earlier than the usual.

This year nearly 90 percent students appeared for NEET Exam 2020 which were held at 3,800 centres across the country on September 13.

As per several media reports, the NTA is set to announce the NEET 2020 result date in forthcoming days. In 2019, the results were declared within a month.

Visit ntaneet.nic.in



The “result” option will be activated once scores are released



Enter details



Download for future reference



As reported by Indian Express, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the NEET counselling for the admission process on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling will be conducted in online mode for the NEET 2020 qualified students.



NEET qualified students will have to register themselves on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students will have to pay a non-refundable registration and a refundable tuition fee. The registration fee for General category is Rs. 1,000, while that for SC/ST/OBC, it is Rs. 500.



After the registration, students will be given to provide their preferences of colleges and courses in which they wish to get admission and seats will be allotted on the basis of preferences.



On the basis of choices filled, seats available, NEET rank, reservation criteria and other factors, the seat allotment list will be released after each round of counselling.



Students who will get a seat must have to report to the allotted college on or before the stipulated date and time. They will also have to carry all the required documents to the college for verification.



The cut-off for the NEET exams changes every year depending on several factors. NEET 2020 cut-off will be declared along with the result.