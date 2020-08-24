NEET 2020 exam: SC declines request to hold test in centres abroad, allows students to use Vande Bharat flights

The Supreme Court today declined a plea to allow conducting of the National Eligibility Entrance Test or NEET 2020 exam in centres abroad. However, SC said the centre can allow students to use the Vande Bharat Mission flight to come to India to give NEET 2020 exam.

When it comes to the quarantine rules for students who come from abroad to write NEET 2020, SC said while this was mandatory considering public health, it added that students can approach the state authorities to seek relaxation. For international flights, a quarantine of 14 days is mandated by the government.

The plea filed in SC had said that about 4,000 students have registered for NEET 2020 from the Middle East and that there were difficulties in travelling to India amidst the pandemic. However, Medical Council of India said that students have the option to come to India under special Vande Bharat Mission flights.

NEET 2020 that is the entrance examination for admission into undergraduate medical courses is scheduled on September 13 and will be held across 161 exam centres in pen-and-paper mode.

When it comes to NEET (UG) 2020, a total of 15,97,433 candidates have registered for this examination. NTA said the admit cards will be released shortly and that 99.87 percent candidates will be allotted their preferred city.

SC had also dismissed another petition seeking postponement of Maharashtra's engineering exam MHT CET 2020. The apex court's decision is awaited on another petition against UGC's decision to make final year university exams mandatory.