172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|neet-2020-exam-all-haryana-neet-centres-located-in-covid-19-hit-gurugram-faridabad-5764131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NEET 2020 exam | All Haryana NEET centres located in COVID-19-hit Gurugram, Faridabad

More than 16,000 aspiring doctors are expected to take the NEET exams this year in Haryana as against around 14, 000 aspirants who took the NEET exams in 2019.

Moneycontrol News

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is slated to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses in government and private colleges on September 13, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students across the nation have been raising concerns over the exam dates, seeking postponement in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, where fresh coronavirus cases are being reported in the thousands every day.

The situation seems to be far worse for aspiring doctors from Haryana, as all the 40 NEET 2020 exam centres in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state are located in the worst COVID-hit cities of Gurugram and Faridabad, reported the Hindustan Times. More than 16,000 aspiring doctors are expected to take the NEET exams this year in Haryana as against around 14, 000 aspirants who took the NEET exams in 2019.

Close


JEE 2020 NEET 2020 exam | Zero academic year to cause tremendous loss to students: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

related news



Even though the number of centres for conducting the NEET 2020 exams has been increased from 30 to 40 in Haryana, it has not helped alleviate fear from the minds of students.

Usually, NEET exams are held on the first Sunday in the month of May, which got delayed this year due to the pandemic outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Although the Centre is insisting that the entrance exams – both NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 – will be conducted in September, chief ministers of opposition-ruled states and hundreds of students are opposed to the idea.

Even as the push for the postponement of NEET and JEE 2020 exams continues, the Centre informed that 9,94,198 students have already downloaded their NEET 2020 admit cards and another 7,49,408 students have downloaded their JEE Main 2020 admit card.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Haryana #NEET 2020 #neet 2020 exam date

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.