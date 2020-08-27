NEET 2020 exam | All Haryana NEET centres located in COVID-19-hit Gurugram, Faridabad

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is slated to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses in government and private colleges on September 13, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students across the nation have been raising concerns over the exam dates, seeking postponement in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, where fresh coronavirus cases are being reported in the thousands every day.

The situation seems to be far worse for aspiring doctors from Haryana, as all the 40 NEET 2020 exam centres in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state are located in the worst COVID-hit cities of Gurugram and Faridabad, reported the Hindustan Times. More than 16,000 aspiring doctors are expected to take the NEET exams this year in Haryana as against around 14, 000 aspirants who took the NEET exams in 2019.



Even though the number of centres for conducting the NEET 2020 exams has been increased from 30 to 40 in Haryana, it has not helped alleviate fear from the minds of students.



Usually, NEET exams are held on the first Sunday in the month of May, which got delayed this year due to the pandemic outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Although the Centre is insisting that the entrance exams – both NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 – will be conducted in September, chief ministers of opposition-ruled states and hundreds of students are opposed to the idea.

Even as the push for the postponement of NEET and JEE 2020 exams continues, the Centre informed that 9,94,198 students have already downloaded their NEET 2020 admit cards and another 7,49,408 students have downloaded their JEE Main 2020 admit card.