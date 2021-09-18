Neeraj Chopra's javelin, Lovlina Borgohain's boxing gloves draw highest bid of Rs 10 crore each at e-auction

Photo credit: Reuters

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's javelin and bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain's boxing gloves are the bidders' favourites at the e-auction organised by Culture Ministry.

So far, the highest bid has been received for the Borgohain's gloves and Chopra's javelin of Rs 10 crore each. The base price of gloves was Rs 80 lakh, while javelin was set at Rs 1 crore.

A badminton racket and bag of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a bid of Rs 2.2 crore against its base price of Rs 80 lakh.

Badminton rackets of Paralympians Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat have drawn a bid of Rs 90 lakh each, while Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist SL Yathiraj's racket received a bid of Rs 50 lakh.

The fence used by CA Bhavani Devi at the Olympics has not yet received any bid. The fence's base price is Rs 60 lakh. Devi is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

A javelin autographed by Sumit Antil, the gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics, has received a bid of Rs 3 crore against its base price of Rs 1 crore.

The sharp-shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who bagged a gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, has not received a bid. The shooting glasses were presented by him to the prime minister.

In this round, around 1,330 mementos are being e-auctioned. The auction began on Friday, Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

The javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo Olympic Games is among the items with the highest base price at Rs 1 crore. The lowest-priced item is a small-sized decorative elephant for Rs 200.

The proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga River.

The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, sculptures and paintings among others.

The wooden model of the Ram Mandir placed inside a glass box has received the highest quoted bid of Rs 3 lakh so far.

Another interesting memento that has grabbed eyeballs is the replica of the Rudraksha Convention Centre in Varanasi which has got a bid of Rs 40 lakh.

Individuals and organisations can participate through the website pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7.

After the auction ends, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.