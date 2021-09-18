MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Neeraj Chopra's javelin, Lovlina Borgohain's boxing gloves draw highest bid of Rs 10 crore each at e-auction

A badminton racket and bag of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a bid of Rs 2.2 crore against its base price of Rs 80 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Photo credit: Reuters

Photo credit: Reuters

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's javelin and bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain's boxing gloves are the bidders' favourites at the e-auction organised by Culture Ministry.

So far, the highest bid has been received for the Borgohain's gloves and Chopra's javelin of Rs 10 crore each. The base price of gloves was Rs 80 lakh, while javelin was set at Rs 1 crore.

A badminton racket and bag of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a bid of Rs 2.2 crore against its base price of Rs 80 lakh.

Badminton rackets of Paralympians Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat have drawn a bid of Rs 90 lakh each, while Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist SL Yathiraj's racket received a bid of Rs 50 lakh.

The fence used by CA Bhavani Devi at the Olympics has not yet received any bid. The fence's base price is Rs 60 lakh. Devi is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Close

Related stories

A javelin autographed by Sumit Antil, the gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics, has received a bid of Rs 3 crore against its base price of Rs 1 crore.

The sharp-shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who bagged a gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, has not received a bid. The shooting glasses were presented by him to the prime minister.

In this round, around 1,330 mementos are being e-auctioned. The auction began on Friday, Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

The javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo Olympic Games is among the items with the highest base price at Rs 1 crore. The lowest-priced item is a small-sized decorative elephant for Rs 200.

The proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga River.

The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, sculptures and paintings among others.

The wooden model of the Ram Mandir placed inside a glass box has received the highest quoted bid of Rs 3 lakh so far.

Another interesting memento that has grabbed eyeballs is the replica of the Rudraksha Convention Centre in Varanasi which has got a bid of Rs 40 lakh.

Individuals and organisations can participate through the website pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7.

After the auction ends, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #Neeraj Chopra #trending
first published: Sep 18, 2021 01:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.