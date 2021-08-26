Neeraj Chopra urges people not to use his comments to spread their 'propaganda'

At the final, Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at a distance of 87.02 metres in the first attempt. He bettered it in his second throw with a distance of 87.58 metres.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on August 26 urged people not to use his comments to further their "vested interests" and "propaganda".

A recent viral video showed Chopra's javelin in the hands of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, and Chopra rushing to take it from his fellow contestant moments before the men's javelin throw final event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra responded to the controversy in a video posted on Twitter, clarifying that Nadeem using his javelin for practice was not against the rules.



I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.

Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments.

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

"I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," the athlete said.

At the final, Chopra threw the javelin at a distance of 87.02 metres in the first attempt. He bettered it in his second throw with a distance of 87.58 metres.

Chopra became the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Olympics, and the second Indian to win an individual gold.