Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Need to seal off borders of affected areas: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi violence

Kejriwal said he has been informed of outside elements trying to worsen the situation, making it necessary for the borders to be sealed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on February 25, sought for the city’s borders along the areas that witnessed violence be sealed to make sure “outsiders” don’t trigger further clashes.

According to an NDTV report, a day after clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were reported from the National Capital, Kejriwal said that he received reports that suggested the “Delhi Police could not do anything” to stop the violence.

Speaking on the matter, Kejriwal said,“The police could not do anything because they had not got orders from their seniors. I will raise this issue with Home Minister Amit Shah. They can't decide whether there should be tear-gassing or lathi-charging without orders from above."

Close

So far, seven people have died, including a policeman, and about 100 have received injuries in the clashes between pro and anti-CAA demonstrators in northeast Delhi on February 24.

“The head constable who was killed and everyone else who sustained injuries, are our people; they are the people of Delhi,” added Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM also said that a meeting of leaders from all parties has been convened to take stock of the situation.

The report quoted the Delhi Police saying the situation is still very tense. “We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from northeast Delhi,” they said in a statement.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Police #Delhi violence

