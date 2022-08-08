English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Need to put Handloom Census data in public domain: Piyush Goyal

    Addressing an event on the National Handloom Day, the Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry emphasised upon free of cost onboarding on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for maximum number of handloom products so that artisans can avail selling opportunities in government procurement.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST
    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed upon the need to put the Census data of Handlooms, pertaining to over 35 lakh handloom workers, in the public domain for transparency and validation so that the benefits of handloom schemes reach the genuine beneficiaries.

    Addressing an event on the National Handloom Day, the Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry emphasised upon free of cost onboarding on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for maximum number of handloom products so that artisans can avail selling opportunities in government procurement.

    Goyal also highlighted the need to connect weavers and artisans with a greater clientele in both domestic as well as international markets, an official statement said.

    Stating that the e-commerce initiatives should be utilised to the fullest, he said the emphasis should be on onboarding of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans on the GeM portal in large numbers, while simultaneously making it incumbent upon all government departments to purchase handloom products for their textile needs.

    He asked the ministries of commerce and industry and textiles to join hands to facilitate the process.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #handloom #India #Piyush Goyal
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 06:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.