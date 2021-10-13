Need to prevent Afghanistan from becoming source of terrorism: PM Modi at G20 summit

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 12 called on the international community to unite to bring desired changes to the situation in Afghanistan. Modi said that Afghanistan soil must not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.

Participating virtually at the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Modi pressed for "urgent and unhindered" humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and underlined the need for having an inclusive administration that includes women and minorities, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A unified international response based on UNSC Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

"Participated in the G20 Summit on Afghanistan. Stressed on preventing Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation and terrorism. Also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration," he tweeted.

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis.

Modi said that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition and that a "unified international" response based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

"The prime minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan's situation," the MEA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi also pitched for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan which includes women and minorities in order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, it said.

The summit was convened by Italy, the current chair of the G20 that comprises 20 of the world's major economies.

It said Modi noted that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India and that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.

"He emphasised the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance," the MEA said.

In his remarks, Modi welcomed the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan.

