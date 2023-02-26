 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need to make Mumbai of international standard, no need to dream of making it like Shanghai: Maha CM Shinde

Feb 26, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said there is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai, but the need is to focus on making the metropolis a city of international standard.

Shinde also said they need to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, to remove the "clout of certain contractors" and provide better roads and services to the people.

He was speaking at a public function where he launched works on 320 different projects in Mumbai.

"There is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai. We need to make the city of international standard. We are also setting up several sewage treatment plants which would treat the used water and release only clean water into the sea," he said.