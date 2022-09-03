English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation: President Murmu

    The president was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Droupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    Droupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready and said India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped.

    The president was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

    "India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching and learning metrics, pedagogy and content," she said.

    Calling IITs the country's pride, Murmu said, "Their story is the story of independent India."
    PTI
    Tags: #Diamond Jubilee celebrations #Droupadi Murmu #IIT #India #President
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.