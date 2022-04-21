English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Need to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga with modern medical practices: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Addressing the 62nd Foundation Day of the National Academy of Medical Sciences here, Mandaviya said both traditional and modern systems of medicine have their own benefits.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya


    Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday underlined the need to intergrate indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga with modern medical practices to provide holistic healthcare solution to the people.

    Addressing the 62nd Foundation Day of the National Academy of Medical Sciences here, Mandaviya said both traditional and modern systems of medicine have their own benefits.


    While Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine are effective in preventive healthcare, modern medicines have a major role in diagnosis and treatment of diseases, he said.

    “The need of the hour is to integrate our own indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga with modern medical practices,” he said.

    Speaking on India’s fight against the pandemic, the minister said the world is amazed at India’s COVID-19 management and vaccination drive.  On advancements in India’s healthcare facilities witnessed during the pandemic, the minister said, “We not only developed the Covid vaccine but also manufactured and exported them in a very short time.

    “There were gloomy projections made on India’s Covid management strategy but we were not only able to manage the pandemic well but also shared our best practices globally.” “This nation never had a shortage of manpower or brainpower. We only have to be self-confident,” the minister said, adding that research and innovation leads to the growth of any country.

    Close

    Related stories

    “You go to Dholavira in Gujarat, go to Lothal. Dholavira has 5,000 years old civilization. This shows how civilized we were, how developed our science was at that time,” he said.

    Mandaviya encouraged the academy and researchers to collaborate with the private sector for research and innovation.

     





    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ayurveda #Current Affairs #India #mansukh mandaviya #yoga
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 02:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.