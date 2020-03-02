App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need to have sober conversations: Jaishankar on changing nature of geo-politics

Addressing a conference, he said the few years have demonstrated a growing capacity of India to contribute to the global discourse and make a difference to international outcomes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A mix of ideologies, identities and history with business, politics and strategy can create a very "potent cocktail" and the need of the hour is to have sober conversations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday while talking about changing dynamics of geo-politics globally.

Addressing a conference, he said the few years have demonstrated a growing capacity of India to contribute to the global discourse and make a difference to international outcomes.

"We significantly shaped the connectivity debate at a time when the world was still confused. And backed that up with a plethora of projects, including in our immediate neighbourhood," he said.

Close

Jaishankar said India's single-minded campaign against terrorism has brought that issue into sharp focus in key world forums, including at the the G-20.

related news

"Where maritime security is concerned, India has emerged as a key player, especially in the Indian Ocean," he added.

Talking about key challenges globally, the external affairs minister said that after generation of extolling the virtues of globalisation, the world is facing polarised debates on so many issues.

"Not only has the landscape become more difficult but the very articulation of interests has come under challenge. Competition is not just among states but often within them, reflecting the tension between the older order and the emerging one," he said.

"When ideologies, identities and history mix with business, politics and strategy, it can create a very potent cocktail. But the need of the hour remains more sober conversations," Jaishankar said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #geo-politics #India #Jaishankar

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.