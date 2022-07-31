Need to give women dignified atmosphere at work: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said women should be provided equal opportunities and a "dignified atmosphere" at work for their empowerment. He also advised against creating "roadblocks" for women in the name of societal values.

"Empowerment means equal opportunities We need to give a dignified atmosphere to women at work. This is the first thing we should do for their empowerment," Yadav said at an event organised by News18.

"Dignified life means everybody has the freedom to make their own decisions, choices and participate… having the right to eat and wear whatever they want," he said. Women need security, but they need dignity first. Once they get dignity, they will ensure the security of others too, the minister said.

"It is said that women symbolise sacrifices. Why only women? Men should also make sacrifices," he added.