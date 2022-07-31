 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Need to give women dignified atmosphere at work: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

PTI
Jul 31, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

Empowerment means equal opportunities We need to give a dignified atmosphere to women at work. This is the first thing we should do for their empowerment

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said women should be provided equal opportunities and a "dignified atmosphere" at work for their empowerment. He also advised against creating "roadblocks" for women in the name of societal values.

"Empowerment means equal opportunities We need to give a dignified atmosphere to women at work. This is the first thing we should do for their empowerment," Yadav said at an event organised by News18.

"Dignified life means everybody has the freedom to make their own decisions, choices and participate… having the right to eat and wear whatever they want," he said. Women need security, but they need dignity first. Once they get dignity, they will ensure the security of others too, the minister said.

"It is said that women symbolise sacrifices. Why only women? Men should also make sacrifices," he added.

PTI
TAGS: #dignity #Women Empowerment #workplace
first published: Jul 31, 2022 05:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.