Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM Modi at G-20 summit

Moneycontrol News
Nov 15, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

In an address at the G-20 summit here, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world as the global supply chains are in "ruins".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need for not promoting any restrictions on the supply of energy and called for ensuring stability while once again emphasising on resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy.

The prime minister's call for not putting any restrictions on energy supplies came amid the West's call against procurement of Russian oil and gas in view of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it is the world's fastest-growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured," Modi said at the session on food and energy security, also attended by world leaders like US President Joe Biden and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.

He said India is committed to clean energy and the environment.