App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, in her address at the Raisina Dialogue here, said that with unwavering belief in multilateralism, India speaks not just for itself but also for the cause of justice, opportunity and prosperity around the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asserting that no country is immune to the "existential threat" of terrorism, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said the need of hour is to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism and those using it as an "instrument of convenience".

Swaraj, in her address at the Raisina Dialogue here, said that with unwavering belief in multilateralism, India speaks not just for itself but also for the cause of justice, opportunity and prosperity around the world.

"For us, transformation is not just a domestic agenda but a global vision," she said.

Talking about the "critical challenges" that confront the world, she said the first among them is terrorism.

related news

"There was a time when India would talk about terrorism and it would be treated as a law and order issue at many global platforms. Today, no country, big or small, is immune to the existential threat, particularly terrorism actively supported and sponsored by states," Swaraj said.

In this digital age, the challenge posed by terrorism is even greater with more vulnerability to radicalisation, she said.

As far back as 1996, India proposed a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations, but it remains a draft to this day because the countries cannot agree on a common definition of terrorism, she said.

"Ensuring zero tolerance towards terrorism and towards those using it as an instrument of convenience is the need of the hour," the external affairs minister said.

She said the threat of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and climate change were also major challenges facing the international community.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj #Terrorism

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.