Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Need to enhance IAF's capability to take on adversaries : Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

The air chief also said that India's neighbours are not sitting idle and countries like China are modernising its air force significantly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

No country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said Wednesday.

He said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level.

Speaking at a seminar on 'IAF's force structure, 2035', the air chief said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF's capability.

He also justified procurement of only two Rafale jet squadrons, saying there were example of similar purchases.
