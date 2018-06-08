Need to create market for bamboo products: Jharkhand Chief Minister

As part of his government's efforts to encourage indigenous industries, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today underlined the need for creation of a market to sell products made of bamboo and other natural fibres, an official release said here.

The state provides environment conducive to the growth of bamboo, silk and jute, Das said during a meeting with a delegation of Swedish retail giant Ikea Group.

"People here prepare products out of natural fibres; all they need is a market. By training them, the product could be prepared according to the demands of the market. This will encourage indigenous industries and create employment opportunities," the release said quoting Das.

Bamboo is found in abundance in Dumka, Gumla and East Singhbhum districts, the CM said, adding that work to develop cluster in these areas will be initiated soon.

The people of 'Kalindi society', a tribe engaged in making bamboo items in East Singhbhum, and the Asur caste natives of Gumla district could be trained in making professional products, Das added.

Sandeep Sanan, the new business manager of IKEA South Asia, said Jharkhand has a lot of potential for commercial cultivation of fibres.

"There is a lot of raw material available in Jharkhand and people here are hard working. The company buys bamboo products from a cluster located at Shikarpara in Dumka. Around 600 people are employed here."

There is a plan to create 99 more clusters in the state, he said, adding that at least 30,000 people would find employment in those units. PTI PVR RMS RMS .