you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need to convert development into mass movement: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

Addressing a webinar organised by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Kumar pointed out that private sector investment is necessary for the economic growth of India.

PTI

There is a need to convert development into mass movement, and India should aspire to become second or third largest economy in the world by 2047, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.



"Today we need to convert development into Jan Andolan (mass movement)... India should aspire to become second or third largest economy by 2047," NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said.

Presently,  India is the fifth largest economy in the world.

Kumar also said if India generates enough employment opportunities then economic growth will happen.

He pointed out that COVID-19 pandemic has shown weaknesses of Indian society.

"80 percent of our workers are below the radar, we don't have data about them.

"We will have to go back to the drawing board and business as usual will not do," Kumar noted.

Referring to rising protectionism across the world, he said for a very long time, India will have to import technology because the country has lost lots of time.

Kumar also stressed on removing mistrust between the government and entrepreneurs.

First Published on May 24, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal #Economy #India #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

