you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need to conduct more tests, build capacity to treat COVID-19 cases: Expert

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

An increase in testing with a focus on building capacity to treat coronavirus cases can help check the spread of the infection, an expert said here on Monday. Dr S D Gupta, chairman of the Indian Institute of Health Management Research, said, "We must follow a system to find cases, conduct more tests and expand our capacity to treat and isolate.”

“India has an incredible capacity and resilience to fight such cases. If those things are put in place, we can think of a successful exit from the lockdown," he added in an online seminar on Monday.

Dr Gupta, who is also a member of the CM's advisory panel for COVID-19, said India is reaping the benefit of taking quick and timely action to contain the pandemic.

Till date, 1.87 lakh tests have been conducted and the capacity for more tests is being built, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

