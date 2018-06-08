Need to chalk out strategies to double farm income: Gujrat Deputy Chief Minister

The Gujarat government will have to chalk out strategies to ensure that the income of farmers is doubled by 2022, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today said.

He said that the state would have to use scientific methods to increase crop production, manage water from the Narmada Sardar Sarovar Dam for irrigation efficiently and improve the quality of fodder grown on "gaucher" (waste land used for grazing) land to achieve this aim.

Patel was speaking on the second day of the three-day "Chintan Shibir", a brainstorming session of the state government, which began here yesterday.He said that efforts would also have to be made to increase milk production.

Patel suggested the spraying of fodder seeds aerially on "gaucher" land to ensure quality fodder for livestock.

State Chief Secretary J N Singh reiterated the government's resolve to double the income of farmers by 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th Independence anniversary.

State Agriculture Minister R C Faldu said that a higher amount of funds had been allocated for agriculture in the current fiscal.

Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Saurabh Patel also participated in the brainstorming session.