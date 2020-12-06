Need To Build Stock Of Syringes For Vaccination Programme, Point Experts: Report

Representative Image (REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci)

Experts pointed out that while the Centre is focused on early availability of COVID-19 vaccines, India should “immediately” begin building advance stock of supplies such as syringes, which will be required for its mass immunisation drive.

Demand for different kinds of syringes in India to administer just one dose of vaccine for 60-70 percent of the population would be an estimated 900 million units, Rajiv Nath, Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, reported IANS. The requirement would jump to 1.8 billion units if India chooses a two shot vaccine, he added.

Besides just provisioning for syringes, experts have also noted the need for use of auto-disabled syringes which are single-use and disposable, instead of reusable. This is also recommended by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation – particularly for mass immunisation programmes.

Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director of Beckton Dickinson (BD) – India & South Asia emphasised the need for safe injection practices during the COVID-19 vaccine programme as there is risk of HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

Besides supplies, training and preparedness of nurses in latest technologies and precautions to ensure self and others safety would also be important, it added.