Need non-BJP, non-Cong govt at Centre for states' benefit: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Blaming the Congress and BJP for "non-development" in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said there is need for a government at the Centre that would heed to the demands of the States. "There is need to link agriculture with MGNREGA scheme. We have repeatedly requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, but they did not heed," Rao said.

This is the reason why such leaders should be rejected and a Federal Front brought in at the centre, Rao said. "There is need for a government that would heed to the demands of State. For that (TRS) we need to win 16 seats (in the State)," he said in an election rally at Mahabubabad.

Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Modi were calling each other "chor" to confuse the public, he alleged.

Rao claimed that there is no state in the country which supported its poor people by giving pension as much as his state gave.

"Who ruled this country for 66 years? You (Congress and BJP) only ruled. Who else ruled. They cannot blame others (for the state of affairs)," he said and blamed the Congress and BJP governments for "non-development" in the country.

Rao said Congress was still talking about poverty "which is ridiculous."

The chief minister promised drinking water connection to every household in the Mahabubabad constituency by the end of this month.

He said there was a need to divide Telangana into crop colonies for better farm yield.

At a meeting in Khammam, he claimed that both the NDA and UPA would not be able to form the government at the centre after the Lok Sabha polls and predicted that regional parties would get 250-260 seats.

"For qualitative change in the country, there is need to have non-BJP, non-Congress Government at the centre," he said.

In bid to patch up differences among some leaders in Khammam, Rao said there would plenty of political opportunities for all and one must patiently wait.

The chief minister said, if required, the State government would take steps to set up a steel plant at Bayyarma where iron ore is available. According to the AP Reorganisation Act, feasibility study will be taken up for setting up steel pant in Bayyaram.