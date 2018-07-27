Need new tech, innovation in renewable energy for India's growth,

With thermal power generation creating environmental concerns, Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai today stressed on the need for innovation and new technologies in the renewable energy space to push India's economic development.

"There is a resource shortage in hydro sector, while thermal creates pollution and environmental concerns. So, the innovations and new technologies in the renewable energy sector will usher a new era in the country's economic development," the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the first edition of Policies for Action (P4A), an initiative of Ashden India Collective (AIC).

There is a commitment to increase the share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity to 40 percent by 2030, he said, adding that the government is extending full support to make it happen.

The encouraging sign is that India has been ranked among the top five countries for investment in renewable power projects after China, the US, Japan and the UK, he added.

“Power supply should be given free to farmers and pro-farmers. Here, projects on the lines of Saubhagya and Kusum are important for providing free energy to farmers," he added.

The government had earlier announced a Rs 48,000-crore KUSUM scheme to incentivise farmers to run solar farm water pumps and also use their baron land for generating solar power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched a Rs 16,320-crore scheme — Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana ‘Saubhagya' — to provide electricity connections to over 4 crore families in rural and urban areas by December 2018.