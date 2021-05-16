Need new app for COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 age group: Karnataka Deputy CM

Representative image

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on May 15 said a new app interfaced with CoWIN needs to be created for the vaccination drive of people in the 18-44 age group.

“With regard to administering vaccine for 18-44 years age group, a new app needs to be developed and this will be interfaced with CoWIN App. Later, the vaccination schedule will be prepared by taking into account the availability of vaccines,” news agency ANI quoted Narayan as saying. Narayan also heads the state’s COVID-19 task force.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister further said that a priority list will be prepared through the new vaccination portal. “This (priority list) may include those who are working in the postal department, agricultural department, bank employees, internet service providers, etc," Narayan said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also urged the Centre to allow state governments to develop their own platforms for the vaccination programme.

"There is fear about the [CoWIN] app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group," Thackeray had said in a recent letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray had proposed a separate state-level platform from where the data could be shared with the union government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged the central government to allow states to develop a separate mechanism for a smooth COVID-19 vaccination drive, amid reports of glitches in CoWIN.

Currently, no walk-in vaccination service is allowed for those between 18 and 44 years of age. People in this category need to register and book an appointment on the CoWIN platform, which is operated by the central government.

In recent weeks, many have complained about difficulty in booking a vaccination slot on the CoWIN platform – amid shortage of vaccine doses.