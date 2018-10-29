Need more doctors, medical colleges: Ram Nath Kovind

There is a need for a large number of good doctors and medical colleges for the delivery of effective health services, President Ram Nath Kovind said October 29.

Addressing the first convocation of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, Kovind said the recently-promulgated Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, would encourage the establishment, expansion and modernisation of medical colleges and institutions.

The president awarded eleven gold medals to eight meritorious students of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya Dev Vrat said it was heartening to know that seven out of the eight recipients of the gold medal were girls. Vrat added that doctors should also motivate the people, especially the younger generations, to adopt a simple and tension-free life.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was committed to strengthening all the health institutions so that the people could be provided quality health services nearer to their homes.