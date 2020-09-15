Need India's cooperation on manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine: Bill Gates

India is a leading vaccine producer and we need cooperation from India on manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, said Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The Co-Chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said he is quite optimistic that by the first quarter of 2021, several of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates will reach the final stage, according to PTI.

“All of us want to get a vaccine out in India as fast as we can, once we know that it's very effective and very safe,” Gates told the news agency.

He further said that it is very likely that the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will take place in “fairly big volume” in India sometime in 2021.

It was not the first time when Gates praised the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Earlier, while speaking in a documentary, he had said that India's pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world.

A lot of "very important things have been done" in India and its pharma industry is doing work "to help make the coronavirus vaccine building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases" he had said in the documentary, named ‘COVID-19: India's War Against The Virus’.