App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Need for digital content in Indian languages: VP Naidu

If the benefit of digital technology and e-governance is to reach the last man, it has to be in Indian languages, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday underlined the need of creating more digital content in Indian languages for social good.

If the benefit of digital technology and e-governance is to reach the last man, it has to be in Indian languages, he said.

He exhorted the students and academia to work for creating more digital content in Indian languages, terming it as their 'Digital Social Responsibility' towards the society and nation.

Close

Naidu was addressing students and teachers of Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing (PDPM IIITDM), Jabalpur here.

related news

He expressed concern over low levels of digital literacy, especially in rural parts of the country.

"We should gradually move towards education and research in (our) mother tongue," he said.

Naidu called for sustained efforts to increase digital literacy with special focus at the school and college level.

He said youngsters should come up with ideas on best usage of technology for easing people's lives and bring transparency in governance.

Currently, most digital content is in English, he said.

"However, a KPMG report suggested that nine out of every 10 new internet users in India are likely to be Indian language users," he said.

"Therefore, I call upon governments, private sector, professionals and the academic institutions like IIITDM to work towards bridging this language digital divide," he said.

"The Bharatnet project was launched with an aim to connect each and every Gram Panchayat with high speed broadband. Under this program, over four lakh kilometers of Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) have been laid in close to 1.5 lakh Gram Panchayats. The OFC has been connected and equipment has been installed in 1.35 lakh Gram Panchayats," he said.

"This last mile digital connectivity will be crucial in delivery of e-governance and online services," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:55 am

tags #M Venkaiah Naidu

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.