MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Need 50% reservation for women in judiciary, says Chief Justice NV Ramana

The demand should be led by women as 50 percent reservation is their right, the country's top judge has said, calling for similar quota in law colleges

Moneycontrol News
September 26, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana (File image: PTI)

Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana (File image: PTI)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on September 26 called for 50 percent reservation for women in the judiciary, the second time this month that the country’s top judge has pushed for greater participation of women in the judicial system.

The demand for reservation should be led by women, as the 50 percent quota was their "right", the CJI said. "We need 50 percent reservation for women in the judiciary... It is an issue of thousands of years of oppression," NDTV quoted him as saying.

He also called for similar affirmative action in law colleges of the country.

Only "15 percent" of the country's 1.7 million advocates were women and only two percent of the elected representatives in state bar councils are women, he said at a felicitation ceremony organised by women advocates of the Supreme Court for him and the nine newly appointed judges

In the subordinate judiciary, less than 30 percent of the judges were women, he said. Only 11.5 percent of the high court judges were women. In the Supreme Court, of the 33 judges, only four were women, the CJI said.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Time has come for appointment of woman as Chief Justice of India: SC

"I want that women with anger must shout and demand 50 percent reservation. It is an issue arising out of years of suppression. It is a matter of right, not of charity," Live Law quoted him as saying.

"Women of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your chains,” said the CJI, rewording German philosopher Karl Marx’s famous words.

Extended greetings on Daughter’s Day, the Chief Justice of India also said he was "forcing the executive" to correct some of the infrastructure amenities to address the challenges faced by women advocates.

"There is a lack of women toilets because of which even lady officers suffer," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CJI NV Ramana #Daughters' Day #Judiciary #reservation
first published: Sep 26, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.