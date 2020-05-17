App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need 3-5% additional public expenditure to help growth stay in positive terrain: NCAER

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 12 announced the raising of spending to Rs 20 lakh crore or about 10 percent of India's GDP, to help the economy get back on its feet after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Additional public expenditure of 3-5 percent will be required by the central government in order to return to modest but positive economic growth in 2020-21, think-tank NCAER has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 12 announced the raising of spending to Rs 20 lakh crore or about 10 percent of India's GDP, to help the economy get back on its feet after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.

"The policy simulations done by the Quarterly Review of the Economy (QRE) Team suggest that something like 3 percent  to 5 percent of additional public expenditure will be needed to return to modest but positive GDP growth in 2020-21," NCAER said in its first coronavirus report for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21.

Close

The economic think tank said in case of no stimulus base-case for each 2020-21 quarter and the fiscal year, industry and services growth will stop shrinking by the end of December 2020 and show zero growth in the last quarter of the current fiscal.

related news

"This base-case, hypothetical scenario then suggests that aggregate GVA (gross value added) would shrink by some 26 percent in first quarter 2020-21 and by 13 percent overall for the fiscal year in the absence of any specific coronavirus recovery assistance," it said.

Elaborating further, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said building on no-stimulus, hypothetical base case, QRE research team developed four policy-based growth scenarios for government fiscal expenditures of 0 percent, 1 percent, 3 percent, and 5 percent over the fiscal 2020-21 budget presented in February 2020.

The economic think tank said if the central government expenditure is maintained as proposed in the Union Budget 2020-21, then in this scenario GDP will decline by (-) 4.1 percent.

It further said if the central government increases public expenditure by 1 percent of GDP, then in this scenario, the decline in GDP will be limited to (-) 1.9 percent.

Likewise, if the government increases public expenditure by 3 percent of GDP, then in this case GDP growth for 2020-21 will positive at 1.2 percent.

In case if the fiscal stimulus is raised to 5 percent of the GDP, then it will grow by 3.6 percent in the current fiscal.

The nationwide lockdown began on March 25 and it is schedule to stay in place until May 17, although there has been some relaxation since May 4.

Moody's Investors Service on May 8 had said it estimates India's GDP growth to hit 'zero' in FY21 and pointed to a wide fiscal deficit, high government debt, weak social and physical infrastructure, and a fragile financial sector.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #NCAER

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.