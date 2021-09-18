Nearly 90% of Mumbai population has COVID-19 antibodies: BMC serosurvey

(Representative Image: AFP)

Nearly 90 percent of Mumbai's population has antibodies against COVID-19, the latest serosurvey by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed.



The survey was conducted between August 12 and September 9, 2021, the civic body said, adding, it included participants above 18 years from all 24 wards of the city.

In slums, the sero-prevalence was 87.02 percent, while it was 86.22 percent in other areas, the BMC said.

"Overall sero-prevalence in slum and non-slum areas in the city of Greater Mumbai is much higher in comparison to the last survey," the BMC added.

Further, as many as 90.26 percent of those partially or fully vaccinated were found to have antibodies, while the proportion was 79.86 per cent in the non-vaccinated population.

There was a marginal difference gender-wise. Among women there was 88.29 per cent sero-prevalence compared to 85.07 per cent in men.

Age-wise, sero-prevalence varied from 80 percent to 91 percent. The sero-prevalence in healthcare workers was 87.14 percent.

Of the total 8,674 samples examined during the survey, 20 percent were of health workers. The survey was conducted by the public health department and three civic hospitals with the support of A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute.

Sero-prevalence among people who were vaccinated was much higher than those who had not been inoculated. The civic body, however, urged people to continue following the COVID-19 safety protocol.

"Even if antibodies are found, precautions such as use of masks, hand hygiene and maintaining safe distance must be followed," the BMC appealed.