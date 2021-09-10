Nearly 73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

Representative image

Nearly 73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on September 10. According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on September 10.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry said.

