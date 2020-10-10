Nearly 70% migrants who left cities due to COVID now willing to return, says survey

Nearly 70 percent of migrants who shifted to their native states during the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, wish to return to their previous place of employment, a survey has revealed.

Inferential Survey Statistics and Research Foundation conducted a study on the condition of migrants in six states, namely Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which have a majority of workers working in other states.

The survey states that over 6 percent migrants reached their native place before the first lockdown was announced and more than 90 percent by the end of the last phase of lockdown.

As per data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, over 1.04 crore migrant workers across the country returned to their home states amid the coronavirus pandemic-led livelihood crisis. Of all the migrant workers who returned home, 75 percent hailed from five states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

At all India level, only 32.36 percent migrants are not willing to return and a sizeable percentage of 20.87 percent of such migrants cite "Less likely to get the work in the Place of Migration" as the first reason for unwillingness to return to the place of previous employment, the survey said.

Reverse migrants reported an overall 85 percent decline in income while salaried wage earners saw the maximum setback at 88 percent. In Uttar Pradesh, it went down 100 percent, Odisha 93 percent and Jharkhand 89 percent.

While nearly 67.64 percent overall are ready to return to work, migrants from UP (89.31 percent) and Jharkhand (92.31 percent) are willing to return the most. In West Bengal only 35 percent are willing to return, while 59 percent in Odisha are seeking to return, the study said.

Post return to their native states, more workers sought work under the government's Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Demand for work under MGNREGA increased nearly 40 percent in the current fiscal year due to the mass migration of migrant workers.

Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in September said that demand for work rose by 38.79 percent as 22.49 crore people sought work under the scheme this year, as compared to 16.2 crore last year in the same period.