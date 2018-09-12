Nearly 60% officials likely to be deployed for Madhya Pradesh poll duty fail EC test

More than half of the government officials who are expected to be deployed to conduct the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh later this year, have failed the written test held by the Election Commission (EC), The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, around 58 percent of the officials, including the ranks of deputy collector, sub-divisional officer and tehsildars, who would be posted as returning officers and assistant officers across the state were asked to take a written test in August.

While 1,000-odd officials would be involved in the election process, 567 officials had taken the test. Out of the 567, only 244 could get 70 percent marks or more, the report suggests.

According to the report, Chief Election Officer VL Kantha Rao has told the officials who failed to clear the test that they would be given another chance. The re-test would happen along with officials who are currently being trained.

If the officials fail again, the Chief Election Officer would ask the government to take action against the officials for poor performance, the report adds.

In the 2013 polls, government officials who were deployed for poll duty were given one month’s salary as an incentive.

A majority of the officials have been exposed to the VVPAT machines for the first time.

The term of the current assembly will end on January 7, 2019. Hence, the assembly election in the state is expected to happen later this year, along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. There are also indications that Telangana could vote to elect a new assembly during the same period.

The Congress is attempting to defeat the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, which has been in power for almost 15 years.

In 2013, BJP had won 165 seats in the 230-member assembly. Congress had finished distant second with 58 seats.