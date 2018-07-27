App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nearly 60% Goa households overuse electricity, says Parrikar

Responding to the demands of grant of the electricity department, Parrikar said more than 50-60 percent of the households exceeds their electricity limits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 60 percent of households overuse electricity in Goa, putting additional load on transformers, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the assembly today and suggested hiking tariff for customers with higher power usage.

Responding to the demands of grant of the electricity department, Parrikar said more than 50-60 percent of the households exceeds their electricity limits.

"If a house has a connection for five kilowatts, they install four air conditioners, geyser, cooking range, heater and other appliances so that the electricity consumption touches 20 KW.

"And this is not done by a single household, almost everyone does that because of which the transformer gets loaded and starts developing problems," he said.

related news

Parrikar said the state witnessed frequent power outages due to unseasonal rains and winds.

"Unseasonal rains and winds have resulted in the uprooting of 650 poles. Due to lightning, 45 transformer centers and three power transformers had conked off," he said.

The chief minister said the government has worked out a standard operating procedure (SOP) so that issues which arose this year on the power front don't recur next year.

"I have asked them to trim trees by February-March rather than waiting for the last month. I have also told them to take police force along with them as an SOP. If anyone obstructs the linesman from trimming trees, he would be arrested," he said.

The chief minister suggested that tariff for customers with higher power usage should be increased.

"There is a limit to who should not consume after certain unit. You will have to pay. This year the government's budgetary support to electricity is Rs 317 crore because of various subsidies," Parrikar said.

"While we speak about green electricity (cleaner sources), you don't get cheap green power," he said.

Parrikar said right now 6 MW power is being drawn from the renewable energy which is generated at places like the Solid Waste Treatment Plant at Saligao (North Goa) and by private companies.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.