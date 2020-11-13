Nearly 50% in Karnataka were infected with COVID-19 by August, shows sero survey

Nearly 50 percent of Karnataka's population could have been infected with COVID-19 by August, a sero survey carried out by Mumbai-based IDFC Institute has shown.

This is nearly 100 times more than the official figures reported during that time, according to the Indian Express.

The survey had used data collected from 20 districts of Karnataka from mid-June through August. The data was collected from a representative sample of households in those districts.

In a state with a population of roughly 6.4 crore, according to the survey, around 3.15 crore residents across the state have been infected.

The study was carried out by IDFC in collaboration with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

According to the researchers, one of the reasons for the spread, particularly in rural areas, was the relatively unrestricted mobility. Another factor was the migration of daily labourers to rural areas during the lockdown.

To be sure, this survey's findings are contradictory to the findings revealed by the state government, which earlier last week had said at least 1.93 crore, or 27.3 percent, of the people in Karnataka are either infected by coronavirus or had the infection in the past, as of 16 September.

Sharing details of the findings, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said the survey was carried out from September 3 to 16 across 30 districts in the state.

The government's survey had also found that the infection fatality rate due to COVID-19 was 0.05 percent.