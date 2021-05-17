Nearly 3,000 children in Uttarakhand tested positive for COVID-19 from April
Several children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment of coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand.
May 17, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand in the last ten days. (Representative image: Reuters)
Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging India, nearly 3,000 children have contracted the novel coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand from April.
Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last ten days, reported news agency ANI citing the state health department. Of these, several children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment of coronavirus infection.
The state had witnessed only 2,131 cases of COVID-19 in children in the last one year, as per the health department. However, 264 children have tested COVID-19 positive from April 1 to April 15, 1,053 from April 16-April 30, and 1,618 from May 1-May 14, it informed.
The state, which had hosted the Maha Kumbh Mela in March-April, currently has around 771 active COVID-19 cases per one lakh people in the state which is seven times more than that of per one lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, Anoop Nautiyal, President of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDCF) told the news agency.
The SDCF chief further alleged that the state government has failed to increase coronavirus testing and controlling mortalities.
Meanwhile, 51 out of the 141 people living in Kurkhyal village of Uttarakhand's Pauri district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on May 15. The village has been declared a containment zone and villagers have been put in home isolation, they said.
The state has reported more than 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.