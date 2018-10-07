App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nearly 300 active militants in Kashmir valley: Army

Over 250 ultras have been waiting in the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into this side

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Around 300 militants are active in the Kashmir valley while over 250 ultras have been waiting in the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into this side, a top Army officer said on October 6.

"Over 250 militants are on different launch pads and are trying to get into this side. Our army is alert and ready to stop them," General officer commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt told reporters in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

He said the Army's efforts would be to not let the militants infiltrate into this side.

"People of this village (near the LoC) have been supporting us and we want to crush terrorism in entire Kashmir," he said.

The army officer said around 300 militants were active across the Kashmir valley.

He said the army along with police and CRPF are conducting area domination exercises to ensure the smooth conduct of the local bodies' polls.

"Our aim is peace and tranquillity and that the elections are concluded peacefully. We are conducting area domination with CRPF police during day and night," he said.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 08:00 am

