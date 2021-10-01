MARKET NEWS

Nearly 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Mumbai in September

A total of 1,23,11,541 vaccine doses have been given in the country's financial capital since January 16 this year when the nationwide campaign began, BMC claimed.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

As many as 29,51,157 COVID-19 vaccine doses, highest since the inoculation drive began, were administered in Mumbai in September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

A total of 1,23,11,541 vaccine doses have been given in the country's financial capital since January 16 this year when the nationwide campaign began, it added.

The pace of vaccination in Mumbai is the highest among cities with population of more than ten lakh, it claimed.

The city presently has 464 vaccination centers -- 325 run by the state or the civic body and 139 private ones -- it said. In the beginning there were only 12 centres, it noted.

During the initial weeks it had to suspend vaccination on some days because of lack of doses, it said, adding that the "ability to speed up vaccination has been achieved by careful planning of both the storage capacity and the ability to administer the vaccine."

The civic body also started drive-in vaccination facility for senior citizens and door-to-door inoculation for bed-ridden people apart from organizing special camps for women, teachers and students, it said.
