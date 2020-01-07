Nearly 2 months of free schooling for kids of labourers at Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh

Children of labourers who ensure the smooth functioning of Magh Mela, a 43-day religious fair being held in Prayagraj, will no longer have to miss school. The education department of Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up two makeshift schools at the Mela ground.

The two schools will be set up at Kali Marg in Sector 2 and Gangoli Shivala in Sector 4. Scores of kids coming from economically weak backgrounds will be taught by qualified teachers at the two schools, where they will also be served mid-day meals.

Santosh Yadav, the block education officer of Magh Mela 2020, said all children between 6 to 14 years of age will be enrolled in these schools. “With no periodical assessments, the schools will have children between the age group of 6 and 14 years. The children will also get nutritious mid-day meal.”

The schools will be replete with furniture, electricity, drinking water, toilets, etc, reported the Hindustan Times. Moreover, they will also be handed books for free, two sets of school uniform, a sweater, a school bag, and basic stationery. In the one and a half months spent at the school, the students will be imparted Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Science lessons.

Casual labourers from neighbouring states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattishgarh come for work to this mela every year. The objective of the new provision will be to ensure that their kids have access to quality education during this time.

Yadav added: “The schools will have five qualified teachers each who have been selected. The teachers have even begun a survey to identify the kids of the workers who can be enrolled here. We plan to make the schools functional by the next three to four days and close operations by February end.”