Nearly 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Govt

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour, it said.

PTI
May 20, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
Nearly two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while around 26 lakh are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

"The government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21 crore vaccine doses (21,07,31,130) to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption (including wastage) is 19,09,60,575 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," the ministry said.

"Nearly 2.00 crore (1,97,70,555) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

"Furthermore, nearly 26 lakh (25,98,760) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," it added.

The government has also been facilitating the direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination started from May 1. Under this strategy, every month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: May 20, 2021 03:24 pm

