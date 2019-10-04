Nearly 1,900 dead in monsoon rains, floods across India

Nearly 1,900 people lost their lives and another 46 were reported missing this monsoon season in rains and floods which affected more than 25 lakh in 22 states, Union Home Ministry officials said on October 4.

The highest 382 people died in Maharashtra, followed by 227 deaths in West Bengal in rains, floods and landslides that hit as many as 357 districts in the country.

According to the officials, 738 people were injured and nearly 20,000 animals were lost. The heavy rains and floods fully damaged 1.09 lakh houses, partially damaged 2.05 lakh houses and destroyed 14.14 lakh hectares of crops.

A total of 1,874 people died, an official said.

Though monsoon remains active in a few parts of the country, the season officially ended on September 30. During the four-month period, India recorded the highest rainfall since 1994, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In Maharashtra, where 22 districts were hit by floods, 382 people died, 369 were injured and 7.19 lakh people were forced to seek shelter in 305 relief camps.

The monsoon rains and floods hit 22 districts in West Bengal, where 227 people lost their lives, 37 received injuries, four were reported missing missing and 43,433 took shelter in 280 relief camps.

In Bihar, currently reeling under floods, 161 people have lost their lives and 1.26 lakh have taken shelter in 235 relief camps following the deluge that hit 27 districts in the state.

A total of 182 people were killed, 38 were injured and seven have gone missing in Madhya Pradesh, where 32,996 people took shelter in 98 relief camps set up in 38 districts.

In Kerala, heavy rains and floods claimed 181 lives and injured 72. Fifteen people were reported missing in 13 districts. As many as 4.46 lakh people in the state took shelter in 2,227 relief camps.

Twenty-two districts in Gujarat were hit during the monsoon season.

At least 169 people lost their lives, 17 received injuries while 17,783 people took shelter in 102 relief camps.

In Karnataka, 106 people lost their lives, 14 received injuries and six were missing due to rains and floods in 13 districts. As many as 2.48 lakh people took shelter in 3,233 relief camps.