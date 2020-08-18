Nearly 100 booked for partying at Mumbai lounge amid surging COVID-19 cases

While the Centre and state governments have been urging people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus cases, the Mumbai police found nearly 100 people partying at a lounge in Oshiwara, Mumbai, in the wee hours of on August 16.

In addition to the lounge, Bombay Brute, manager, three waiters and 65 male patrons were arrested for violating lockdown rules. As many as 28 females were allowed to go home after being served notices, The Times of India reported.

Interestingly, photos circulating on messaging apps indicated that a police officer from the western suburbs was also part of the crowd. However, the police did not arrest him because " he was not present at the lounge when cops raided the place." The raid was conducted at 3.30 am on Sunday.

Dayanand Bangar, a senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said, “Acting on a tip-off, we raided the Bombay Brute [Mughal Sheesha] at Link Road, Jogeshwari (West) and found 97 people violating social distancing norms while indulging in hookah and liquor party.”

“When we entered, loud music was on and people were busy consuming liquor and hookahs. Some were found dancing to the blaring music,” added Bangar.

Some of the patrons told police officials that they received invites on WhatsApp.

The 65 arrested customers were later released on bail, while the manager and waiters are still in police custody.

"The female patrons weren't arrested as it was late. They were, however, issued notices and summoned to the police station later," an officer said.

All those present were booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 2 and 3 of the Pandemic Act.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai mounted to 1,29,479 on August 17 with the addition of 753 new cases, which is the second-lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 7,170, it said.

The number of recoveries increased by 833 in the day to 1,04,301, the civic body said. The patient recovery rate in the metropolis has improved to 80 days now, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 7,170.